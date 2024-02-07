Wet Wednesday; More rain & snow

Grab the raincoat again today! Valley rain & mountain snow will be widespread today with heavy snow possible in the mountains. Active weather will continue through the rest of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain & snow with little or no accumulation. Lows: Near 30.

Thursday: Morning rain & snow showers changing to rain by afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.



Wednesday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs: Mid 40s.