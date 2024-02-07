Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet Wednesday; More rain & snow

Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 08:01:22-05

Grab the raincoat again today! Valley rain & mountain snow will be widespread today with heavy snow possible in the mountains. Active weather will continue through the rest of the work week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain & snow with little or no accumulation. Lows: Near 30.

Thursday: Morning rain & snow showers changing to rain by afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night:  Rain.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
Thursday:  Rain likely.  Highs:  Mid 40s.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere