Wet Wednesday; More rain & snow

Grab the raincoat again today! Valley rain & mountain snow will be widespread today with heavy snow possible in the mountains. Active weather will continue through the rest of the work week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Low 40s.
Wednesday Night: Rain & snow with little or no accumulation. Lows: Near 30.
Thursday: Morning rain & snow showers changing to rain by afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.
Wednesday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 30s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs: Mid 40s.