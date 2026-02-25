Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wet Wednesday: More valley rain & mountain snow!

Moisture streaming into Northern UT will keep valley rain & high elevation snow going through the early part of the day. However, the flow of moisture will weaken this afternoon and showers will gradually decrease. Isolated t-storms could pop up, but otherwise the evening commute should be looking a lot better.

This is a warm late winter storm, so snow will be confined to the mountains. Snow totals of 5-15 inches are expected above 8,000 ft.

High pressure building in tomorrow will bring warmer, dry weather with temps running well above average through the weekend.

More valley rain & mountain snow will move in by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain most likely in the morning, then decreasing showers & a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers ending. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

