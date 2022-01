SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain & snow showers with little or no accumulation on the valley floor. It could get slushy on the benches. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain & snow showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.