Wet weekend ahead; Flooding possible

Showers and thunderstorms will linger through at least early next week, especially across Southern & Central Utah.

Storms could bring heavy rainfall.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of shower & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing showers. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of shower & t-storms. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Storms could bring heavy rain in the afternoon & evening. High: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with storms decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.