Wet & windy today; Colder this weekend

A fast-moving storm will bring wet & windy weather to Utah today. Mainly valley rain & mountain snow will become likely by this afternoon, then taper off this evening. Colder & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow becoming likely. SW winds 15-25 mph with areas of blowing dust in the morning. NW winds this afternoon will bring colder air. Morning temps will be in the 50s, then drop into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Rain & snow ending. Colder. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a 40% chance of rain showers. SW winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Friday Night: Becoming cloudy & getting colder. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

