Wet & windy today; Heavy mountain snow

Posted at 5:29 AM, Jan 10, 2023
A slow-moving weather system will bring lower elevation valley rain and significant mountain snow through Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rainy & breezy, although precipitation will likely let up for awhile during the middle of the day. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow after midnight, but with little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy overnight with showers decreasing. Lows: Mid 30s.

