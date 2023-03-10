Wet & Windy Weekend

An atmospheric river will bring snow, rain and wind across the area
through the weekend. After a brief break, another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY
TODAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Little or no accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
ST. GEORGE
TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.