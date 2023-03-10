Wet & Windy Weekend

An atmospheric river will bring snow, rain and wind across the area

through the weekend. After a brief break, another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

TODAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Little or no accumulation. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

ST. GEORGE

TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

