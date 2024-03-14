When to expect heavy, damaging winds across northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy winds are expected to dominate the weather across northern Utah beginning Thursday morning, with the high probability of destructive gusts causing damage in the area. The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service has deemed the winds a "major" risk for northern portions of the state.
The strongest winds along the Wasatch Front are expected between Ogden and Bountiful, but downslope winds could also impact the benches of the northern part of the Salt Lake Valley, along with eastern Box Elder County and Cache County.
Gusts between 70-85 miles per hour may be experienced between Kaysville and Bountiful, with the National Weather Service say there's a chance the winds could surpass 85 mph.
While the winds will begin mid-morning Thursday, they are forecast to continue into Friday morning. Peak winds are expected to remain in place through Thursday night.
Residents are being advised to secure anything that could blow away such as trash cans, home decorations and trampolines. The wind could also down tree branches that could cause power outages.
The Utah Department of Transportation issued a "Road Weather Alert" early Thursday, hours before dangerous winds are expected to move into the northern Utah area during mid-morning.
According to UDOT, the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:
- I-15, Tremonton to North Salt Lake; high concern Brigham City and Centerville/Farmington area
- I-80, Through Salt Lake Valley; Echo Jct to WY border
- I-84, Mouth of Weber Canyon
- I-70, Clear Creek/Fish Creek Summits; Salina Summit
- US-89, Through Cache valley and south to Centerville; Panguitch to Mt Carmel Jct
- US-191, WY border to north of Vernal; Duchesne to Price (Indian Canyon); SR-46 Junction to North of Monticello
- US-40, Daniels Canyon to west of Duchesne
- US-6, Spanish Fork Canyon to Green River
- SR-31, Entire route
- SR-35, Near Wolf Creek Pass
- SR-20, Summit
- SR-143, Summit
- SR-153, Summit
- SR-14, Summit
- SR-150, Near closure gate
- SR-12, Entire route
- SR-44, Entire route
As expected, High profile vehicles will be most prone to the heavy gusts