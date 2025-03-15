When will incoming storm bring more snow to Utah?

We're getting ready for the next storm bringing Round 2 of snow for both valleys and mountains Friday night through most of Saturday.

Most of the action will be in northern and central Utah. This storm will provide less snow accumulation but a decent dose for the mountains.

A trace to one inch is expected for most valleys with 2-4 inches for the benches. Most mountain locations will see 4-8 inches with the Upper Cottonwoods receiving close to a foot of snow.

Canyon travel will be the biggest concern for roads across northern and central Utah on Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place along the Wasatch Mountains, lasting through the end of the night on Saturday.

A break is expected for Sunday with warmer temperatures.

Salt Lake City:

Saturday- Scattered snow showers. High: 46

Saturday Night- Clearing. Low: 35

Sunday- Partly cloudy. High: 60

St. George:

Saturday- Mostly sunny. High: 57

Saturday Night- Clear. Low: 34

Sunday- Sunny skies. High 65

