White Christmas moves closer to reality for much of Utah

Those who asked Santa Claus for a White Christmas may find what they wanted under the tree... or better yet, on the trees as storms are expected to bring snow to much of Utah on the holiday.

Southern Utah will wake up on Christmas morning with snow already likely on the ground as a storm moves in overnight. The winds then turn in the afternoon and the snow arrives along the Wasatch Front with a few inches possible in the northern Utah valleys.

Salt Lake City is currently seeing a 60-70 percent chance of receiving over a trace amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service, with the possibility of accumulating snowfall in the benches.

The mountains are expected to get a decent dump of snow, which will please skiers and snowboarders who have waited through a disappointing start to winter. The resorts up the Cottonwood canyons can see up to 10 inches of snow.

Another storm is expected to impact many of the state's mountains on Thursday and Friday. Overall, the northern mountain areas could receive up to 3 feet of snow throughout all the storms, with the higher amounts possible in the Bear River Mountains and upper Cottonwoods.

The Thursday-Friday storm will only bring light accumulations to valleys.