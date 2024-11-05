Who voted for a storm on Election Day?

A cold front will cross the state, bringing mainly light snow. The best chance of minor accumulations in the valleys will be across the north. Very cold air will spill in behind the front.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Less than 1" expected on the valley floor. NW winds 10-15 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Snow ending in the evening, then partly cloudy & much colder overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. North winds 10-20 mph, stronger near the canyons. Lows: Mid 30s.

