Widespread heavy snow; Strong winds in SE Utah

Get ready to shovel the April showers!

A strong cold front will move south across the state today with widespread, heavy snow at times. It began in the north overnight and will move into Southern Utah this afternoon & evening. A rain/snow mix is expected in SE Utah, but rain will change to snow across much of the south. Ahead of the front, very strong winds are expected in South Central & SE Utah.

The storm is a slow-mover, so snow could continue off and on through Wednesday morning. Lake effect snow is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, mainly impacting Salt Lake and Davis counties.

Spring-like weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Snowy & colder. 2 to 4 inches on the valley floor

and 4 to 7 inches on the benches. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Heavy snow at times. NW winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain likely in the afternoon. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph, gusts up to 40 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening with a slight chance of snow showers. Becoming partly cloudy & getting much colder overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.