Widespread showers & storms; Not as hot!

Posted at 5:52 AM, Jun 26, 2024

Showers & thunderstorms will develop across the entire area this afternoon & evening. Dry air moves into the west tomorrow, with storms most likely in the east. Cooler temps expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler with scattered showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 104.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

