Widespread showers & t-storms; Heavy rain possible

The surge of monsoonal moisture is in full swing with widespread showers & t-storms expected. Storms are most likely in the south in the morning, then across the north in the afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, but they're most likely in the afternoon & evening. Heavy rain is possible. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers likely with a chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler. Showers & t-storms are most likely in the morning, then will likely decrease in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low to Mid 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers & slight chance of t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

