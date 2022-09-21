Widespread showers & thunderstorms today

The last full day of summer is going out with a bang!

Deep moisture spreading across the area will fuel widespread showers & thunderstorms as a storm system moves in later today. The best chance of heavy rain will be across Southern & Central Utah where the flash flood potential is high.

Strong thunderstorms across Northern & Western Utah could also bring strong winds and small hail. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you have shelter nearby. Plan on more time to get around during the evening commute.

Any lingering storms should taper off early tomorrow with cooler temperatures expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could bring strong winds and small hail. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Showers & t-storms likely in the evening, but then decrease overnight. Cloudy & cooler. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers possible in the morning, then a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms through the evening, and then tapering off after midnight. Lows: Lower 60s.