Widespread snow today; Another storm later this week

Snow will develop across Southern and Central Utah in the morning, then shift into Northern Utah this afternoon and evening.

Minor amounts of snow are likely in the valleys, but several inches are possible in mountains.

Light snow is possible in the north, most likely in the afternoon & evening. At this time little or no accumulation is expected, might just be flurries.

Patchy fog in some areas this morning, likely not as thick or widespread as yesterday.

Drying out tonight with a pleasant day expected tomorrow.

Another fast-moving system could bring a shot of snow Friday.

Stronger storm bring much better chance of widespread snow across the state Saturday evening through early Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. 1 inch possible on the valley floor. Highs: Mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with another inch of snow possible. Snow tapering off overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.