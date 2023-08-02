Watch Now
Widespread thunderstorms; Cooler temperatures!

Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 08:20:50-04

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring a chance of stormy weather all across the area today. It'll dry out across the south on Thursday, then across the north on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers possible in morning, but shwoers & t-storms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring heavy rain, small hail, & gusty winds. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers likely along with a chance of t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon & evening. Heavy rain is possible. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Showers decreasing. Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows: Near 70.

