Wild Fourth, but calmer weather for rest of holiday weekend

After a wild start to the holiday weekend on Friday, the weather will be much calmer on Saturday.

The overall weather setup will be typical for a weekend in July, with daytime highs climbing into the low 90s for most valleys in northern Utah and a mix of 90s and triple-digit temperatures down south.

Winds will be breezy across southern Utah, and so fire weather conditions will remain elevated there.

By Sunday, we're looking at a wash, rinse, and repeat weather pattern for the state. Temperatures will be near the same statewide, with a few areas climbing a degree or two from Saturday.

Make sure you're prepared to handle the heat this time of year! Take plenty of water with you on hikes and outdoor activities. Wear sunscreen! Also, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, along with a hat and sunglasses, to stay cool. Be safe out there this holiday weekend!

Heading into next week, a high pressure ridge will be building up over the Western US. This means that temperatures will gradually increase through midweek with dry conditions continuing.

Daytime highs should peak right around 100 degrees in northern Utah by Tuesday and Wednesday. In Southern Utah, highs will range from 106-109 degrees throughout the week, very hot!

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & slightly cooler. Lows: Low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106 .

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app