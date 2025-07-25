Wildfire smoke and increased fire concerns

Starting today, northern and eastern Utah will be under serious fire weather conditions that are expected to worsen over the weekend. Hot, dry, and windy weather will impact much of the state, making it easier for wildfires to ignite and spread.

Air quality will also be a concern over the next couple of days. Wildfire smoke stemming from the Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires in northern Arizona will continue to push northward. The smoke is expected to reduce visibility and pose health risks, especially around Glen Canyon, Lake Powell, and eastern Kane County.

Utahns with outdoor plans in these areas should consider staying inside due to high smoke levels, especially those with heart and lung issues.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s for northern Utah today, but trend closer to the upper 90s by Sunday. Temperatures for southern Utah will return to the low 100s by early next week as high pressure centered over the Central Plains amplifies.

