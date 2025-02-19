Will snow make for messy, slow commute on Thursday morning?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new storm moving into northern and central Utah overnight could make for a messy commute for drivers headed to work on Thursday morning.

The front is gradually making its way from the Pacific Northwest toward the state on Wednesday, with the heaviest precipitation starting in the evening and lasting through the overnight hours.

The Utah Department of Transportation said a rain/snow mix will start to affect roads late Wednesday afternoon along the Wasatch Front corridor before turning to snow later in the evening.

Snow will fall mainly in the higher elevations over 5,000 feet but could lower to the northern valleys by Thursday morning. The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service says the highest chance for snow during the morning commute would occur near Ogden, although that can easily change.

The northern mountains could receive up to 10 inches of snow as the front moves through and the Wasatch Back may pick up 4 inches.

Conditions will gradually improve throughout the day and into Friday with warmer temperatures appearing over the weekend.



The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening: