Weather advisory issued; Northern Utah seeing 40+ mph winds

SALT LAKE CITY -- Some portions of Utah are experiencing strong wind Friday afternoon and evening.

High based showers and thunderstorms are bringing gusty winds to northern Utah, mainly along the Wasatch Front.

7:30 PM - Strongest winds right now, of 40-55 mph, remain over Utah Valley. However winds are starting to back off across the Salt Lake Valley and northward. Expect generally breezy conditions to continue this evening, especially near any showers. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 8, 2021

A "special weather statement" was issued from Ogden to Sandy with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour possible. An airport weather warning is also active until at least 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service released a "hazardous weather outlook" that encompasses southern, central and northern Utah, as well as southwest Wyoming. It warns of gusty and erratic winds, possibly creating dangerous conditions on lakes and for drivers. UDOT did not have plans to close any highways, however.

In addition, much of southern Utah is at an increased level of wildfire danger.