Winds dying down, colder temps ahead for the week

The strong winds across most of northern Utah are expected to die down by Monday morning in what should be a fairly mild start to the week.

Salt Lake City will see temperatures in the 50s on Monday; however, things will begin to get cooler starting on Monday night, with a freeze watch set to be in place for the Ogden and Logan areas early Tuesday.

Dry conditions will continue through Wednesday, when rain enters the forecast in the afternoon and heavier on Thursday before calming Friday ahead of the weekend.

High temperatures in southern Utah will stay in the mid-70s for much of the week with mostly clear skies, as the northern portion of the state will stay in the 60s. Rain enters the forecast on the weekend with showers possible.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app