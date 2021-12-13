Winds increase ahead of the next storm

South to southwest winds will increase through Tuesday ahead of the next winter storm. Strong cross winds could make travel difficult on east-west routes on Tuesday. Widespread rain and snow is expected Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday with heavy snow most likely in the Southern Mountains. Most snow will end Wednesday morning, but another storm will move in on Thursday. It'll dry out by the end of the week, but get very cold.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy. South winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. South winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.