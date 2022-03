SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing by afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Rain likely. Much cooler. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then becoming more likely by afternoon. SW winds increasing to 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Rainy & cooler. Lows: Near 50.