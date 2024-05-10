Watch Now
Windy morning; Warming up for Mother's Day!

Posted at 5:53 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:53:35-04

Downslope & canyon winds decrease by late morning. Isolated PM t-storms are possible in the north, but more likely across SW Utah. Temps keep climbing this weekend, so sunny & warm on Mother's Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with strong canyon winds decreasing after 10 am. Slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday (Mother's Day): Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy & warmer.  Highs:  Near 80.
Sunday (Mother's Day): Sunny & very warm.  Highs:  Near 90.

    




    
    
    
