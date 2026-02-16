Windy today; Winter storms bring snow this week!

It's going to be warm & windy today! South to Southwest winds will increase today and possibly gust near 50 mph by this afternoon & evening. If there's anything in the yard you think might get blown around, secure it this morning! South winds will help temps climb well above average today.

Valley rain & mountain snow will begin tonight and last into Tuesday morning. After a short break Tuesday afternoon, another storm will bring more widespread & heavy precipitation from Tuesday night through Thursday. Mountain snow will become heavy at times and we'll even get a good chance of snow to most valleys across the state!

Here's a look at how much might pile up in the mountains by Thursday:

Northern Mtns: 12-24 inches

Cottonwoods: 36 inches

Central Mtns: 8-12 inches

Southern Mtns: 8-18 inches

Brian Head & Tushars: 24"

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, & breezy. South winds increasing to 20-30 mph by this evening, possibly gusting near 50 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Rain becoming likely & possibly mixing with snow. Winds decrease overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Rain likely with a slight chance of t-storms. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 40.

