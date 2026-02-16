Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Windy today; Winter storms bring snow this week!

Windy today; Winter storms bring snow this week!- Monday, February 16
Posted
and last updated

It's going to be warm & windy today! South to Southwest winds will increase today and possibly gust near 50 mph by this afternoon & evening. If there's anything in the yard you think might get blown around, secure it this morning! South winds will help temps climb well above average today.

Valley rain & mountain snow will begin tonight and last into Tuesday morning. After a short break Tuesday afternoon, another storm will bring more widespread & heavy precipitation from Tuesday night through Thursday. Mountain snow will become heavy at times and we'll even get a good chance of snow to most valleys across the state!

Here's a look at how much might pile up in the mountains by Thursday:

Northern Mtns: 12-24 inches
Cottonwoods: 36 inches
Central Mtns: 8-12 inches
Southern Mtns: 8-18 inches
Brian Head & Tushars: 24"

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, & breezy. South winds increasing to 20-30 mph by this evening, possibly gusting near 50 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Rain becoming likely & possibly mixing with snow. Winds decrease overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Rain likely with a slight chance of t-storms. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere