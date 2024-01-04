Winter is back in full swing!

The first storm of the year is moving out of Utah and into Arizona today. Light snow is possible in the north, with most accumulation expected across the south.

The next storm is going to move into northern Utah tomorrow, and that could bring a couple inches to the valley floors. Then after a break on Saturday, snow will become even more likely on Sunday.

Weather will remain active through next week with some of the coldest temperatures of the season expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & colder with a chance of light snow. Highs: Upper 30s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing snow showers. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.



Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.