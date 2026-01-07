Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Winter is coming...finally! Widespread snow expected

Winter is coming...finally! Widespread snow expected- Wednesday, January 7
Posted
and last updated

A cold storm is on our doorstep!

Clouds will increase and temps will be mild today ahead of a cold storm approaching from the northwest. Valley rain & mountain snow will develop across northern Utah this afternoon & evening. So, you might have to deal with wet roads for the drive home tonight.

The coldest air so far this season will move in behind a cold front early tomorrow. Rain will change to snow in the valleys early and likely have a big impact on the morning commute. Be prepared for slushy/or snow covered roads in the valleys with snow in the canyons & mountain passes.

The heaviest snow will be along the cold front in the north in the morning, then across southern Utah in the afternoon & evening.

As of now, it looks like this is how much snow we might get by 11 pm Thursday:
Northern Mtns: 6-12"
Cottonwoods / Bear River Range: 10-20"
Central & Southern Mtn: 4-8"
Valleys: 1-4"
Benches: 3-6"
Even more might pile up across parts of Salt Lake & Tooele valleys if lake effect develops.

Most snow will taper off early Friday. Behind the storm, it's going to be cold & dry this weekend with strong valley inversions possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain will mix with snow in the evening, then change to snow by morning. Lows: Near 30.

Thursday: Much colder. Snow most likely in the morning , then tapering off in the afternoon & evening. Lake effect possible. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain likely with a slight chance of t-storms. Snow may mix with rain at times. Highs: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere