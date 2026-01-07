Winter is coming...finally! Widespread snow expected

A cold storm is on our doorstep!

Clouds will increase and temps will be mild today ahead of a cold storm approaching from the northwest. Valley rain & mountain snow will develop across northern Utah this afternoon & evening. So, you might have to deal with wet roads for the drive home tonight.

The coldest air so far this season will move in behind a cold front early tomorrow. Rain will change to snow in the valleys early and likely have a big impact on the morning commute. Be prepared for slushy/or snow covered roads in the valleys with snow in the canyons & mountain passes.

The heaviest snow will be along the cold front in the north in the morning, then across southern Utah in the afternoon & evening.

As of now, it looks like this is how much snow we might get by 11 pm Thursday:

Northern Mtns: 6-12"

Cottonwoods / Bear River Range: 10-20"

Central & Southern Mtn: 4-8"

Valleys: 1-4"

Benches: 3-6"

Even more might pile up across parts of Salt Lake & Tooele valleys if lake effect develops.

Most snow will taper off early Friday. Behind the storm, it's going to be cold & dry this weekend with strong valley inversions possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain will mix with snow in the evening, then change to snow by morning. Lows: Near 30.

Thursday: Much colder. Snow most likely in the morning , then tapering off in the afternoon & evening. Lake effect possible. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain likely with a slight chance of t-storms. Snow may mix with rain at times. Highs: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app