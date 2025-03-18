Winter is going out like a lion!

I think the snow plow drivers have their work cut out for them today!

After widespread snow overnight, lake enhancement could bring more heavy snow at times to northern & eastern Salt Lake County & southern Davis County in the morning. By mid to late morning, snow will become more confined to the spine of Utah mountains and the I-15 corridor.

Another round of snow showers this afternoon should be less impactful. Although, lake effect snow could bring more accumulation south & east of the Great Salt Lake this evening into Wednesday morning.

After a break tomorrow, another storm will bring a round of rain & snow on Thursday for the first day of spring.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Snow showers, with another 1-3 inches possible in the valley and 3-6 inches on the benches. Colder. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & colder with a chance of snow showers. Minor accumulation expected unless lake effect brings heavier showers. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Chance of morning rain showers, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs: Near 60.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

