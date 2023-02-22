Winter is in full swing: Heavy snow & cold temps!

A major winter storm is bringing snow across SW Wyoming and most of Utah. Most snow will taper off by this evening. Another storm is expected across Southern Utah tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snowy, cold, & breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Another 4-9 inches are possible. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 30.

Wednesday Night: Snow ending. Mostly cloudy & very cold. Lows: Upper teens.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Morning snow showers with little accumulation. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 30.