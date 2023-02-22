Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter is in full swing: Heavy snow & cold temps!

Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 08:01:48-05

A major winter storm is bringing snow across SW Wyoming and most of Utah. Most snow will taper off by this evening. Another storm is expected across Southern Utah tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snowy, cold, & breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Another 4-9 inches are possible. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 30.

Wednesday Night: Snow ending. Mostly cloudy & very cold. Lows: Upper teens.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Morning snow showers with little accumulation. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere