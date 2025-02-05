Winter makes a come-back!

I think you might feel like you're getting whiplash with changes in the weather today!

After record warmth the last few days, gusty south winds will keep it mild in the morning. That's ahead of a cold front that'll usher in cooler, wet weather across the the north in the afternoon & evening. Mainly valley rain & mountain snow are expected, but rain could mix with snow in the valleys before tapering off this evening. It's going to be a lot colder tomorrow morning.

Mild weather will continue across Southern Utah until a stronger storm moves in later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mild & windy in the morning, then cooler & rainy in the afternoon. SW winds 20-30 mph in the morning, gusts near 40 mph. By this afternoon, lighter NW winds are expected. Morning temps will be in in the mid to upper 50s, then drop near 50 by 5 pm.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers could change to snow briefly in evening before tapering off. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Upper 60s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app