Winter making a come-back this week!

Not as windy as yesterday, but still gusty. Rain/snow showers in valleys with accumulations in mtns. as first storm moves out. Colder storm tonight & Wed. brings more snow even down to valley floors!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Breezy with rain & snow in the morning, then changing to snow as it tapers off this afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow showers in the evening, then snow likely after midnight with accumulation likely by morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with evening showers, then rain most likely after midnight. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 40.

