Winter storm hitting Utah; Live updates on where it's snowing and how it's impacting roads

Storm making for tough driving conditions in Utah
Posted at 6:35 PM, Dec 30, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A major storm is blowing into Utah and before it clears out by the weekend, there will be several new inches of snow across many Utah valleys and a couple feet or so in some mountain areas.

FOX 13 News and Utah Weather Authority will update new information as it comes available.

ROADWAY RESTRICTIONS ON HIGHWAY 40 IN WASATCH COUNTY

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON TRAFFIC.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWEET, 6:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC CAMS. Live UDOT traffic cams. We will be monitoring UDOT traffic cams throughout the evening.

UTAH WEATHER AUTHORITY ALLISON CROGHAN'S 5 PM WEATHERCAST.

Winter storm bring snow to much of Utah

