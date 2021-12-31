Winter storm hitting Utah; Live updates on where it's snowing and how it's impacting roads

SALT LAKE CITY — A major storm is blowing into Utah and before it clears out by the weekend, there will be several new inches of snow across many Utah valleys and a couple feet or so in some mountain areas.

ROADWAY RESTRICTIONS ON HIGHWAY 40 IN WASATCH COUNTY

Roadway Restriction

US 40 between MP 6 to MP 13 Wasatch Co.

Traction Devices Required for All Vehicles

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 31, 2021

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON TRAFFIC.

#RoadUpdate Upper canyon LCC travelers, traffic is moving slowly but steadily in lower canyon & folks are driving cautiously due to conditions. We have crews out but a lot of visitors came up today so it’s slow going. #SR210@AltaAlerts @SnowbirdAlerts @AltaCentral @alta_of pic.twitter.com/mkwShBnVLr — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) December 31, 2021

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWEET, 6:30 p.m.

6:30 pm - Snow is mixing in rain in portions of the Salt Lake Metro this evening which should transition to all snowfall. Look for a continued wintery mix through the evening with slick and snowy roadways. #DriveSlow #UTwx pic.twitter.com/j5biBJzEwS — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 31, 2021

TRAFFIC CAMS. Live UDOT traffic cams.

UTAH WEATHER AUTHORITY ALLISON CROGHAN'S 5 PM WEATHERCAST.