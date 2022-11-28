Winter storm may bring heavy snowfall to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.

Winter weather advisories have been put in place for many areas including Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys from Monday at 2 p.m. until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

WATCH: Traffic cameras around Utah show snow moving into the state

The National Weather Service reports Salt Lake City could see about three inches of snow while mountain areas could see upwards of six inches.

NWS

Due to the snow, the Utah Department of Transportation says road conditions could be dicey across the state. Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling through the mountains. Valley roads could also be impacted moderately.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

UDOT

Utah's Weather Authority is tracking the storm and says the heaviest snow will hit Utah from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday before a slight lull. Then the snow picks back up again for the Tuesday morning commute.