Winter storm moving in; Heavy snow possible

Get the snow shovels ready!

The next storm will start to impact Northern Utah this morning, then move south across the area through Wednesday night. Widespread snow is expected with another 10-20 inches possible in the Wasatch Mountains and 3-6 inches in the northern & central valleys. Some of the heaviest snow will be overnight and likely make for a messy commute along the Wasatch Front on Wednesday morning.

Behind the storm, some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected Thursday and Friday mornings. This weekend will be warmer and dry.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Snow. 2 inches possible on the valley floor, with more on benches. Lows Near 30.

Wednesday: Heavy snow in the morning, then tapering off by late afternoon. Another 1-3 inches on the valley floor. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain in the evening, then a rain & snow mix after midnight. Highs: Low 60s.