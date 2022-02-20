Winter storm on the way

A decent winter storm is heading our way. The cold front arrives around midnight as snow will begin to fall early Monday morning.

Snow could be heavy at times for central and southern portions of the Wasatch Front. Accumulations could be around 1-3 inches for the valleys with local higher amounts through Utah County.

Mountain accumulations look to be 5-10 inches. The front moves southward on Tuesday bringing snow to St. George by Wednesday. Expect some very chilly temps by Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday Night: Snow after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Snow showers and colder. Highs: Upper 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 60.

