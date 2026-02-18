Winter storm today; Windy with widespread snow!

The first big snow-maker of the season is moving in today...but better late than never!

Gusty winds ahead of the storm in Western & Northern Utah in the morning. South to SW winds could gust to 50 mph, and could be just as strong in Eastern Utah.

The front is moving in slower than expected, but will still bring widespread & possibly heavy snow at times today. Much colder tomorrow; more snow possible Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snowy & windy with 1-4 inches on the valley floor and 4-8 inches on the benches. South winds in the morning will switch to NW by afternoon. Temps in mid 30s much of the day.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, snow showers, & a slight chance of t-storms. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & much colder. Lows: Mid 20s.

