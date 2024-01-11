Winter Storm Warning extended into all of northern Utah ahead of weekend storms

SALT LAKE CITY — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to nearly all of northern Utah ahead of a weekend storms expected to bring heavy snowfall across the area.

The extended warning, which originally covered northeastern Utah, was released by the National Weather Service just before noon. Two pushes of snow are forecast, with the heaviest coming between Saturday morning and into Monday.

Northern valleys are expected to receive 12-18 inches of snow accumulation, with 2-4 feet forecast for the northern mountains, with high snowfall totals expected in the Upper Cottonwoods.

Traffic in the canyons and backcountry areas will be affected and access will be difficult.

Gusty winds are also expected, with the strongest in the northern mountains and Uinta County. A 95 miles-per-hour gust was recorded in the Upper Cottonwoods and an 85 mph gust at Mt. Ogden.

The first round of storms will begin Friday and could affect the evening commute. UDOT is warning drivers in the Salt Lake Valley that Friday's storm will bring "significant blowing snow" making for especially difficult travel conditions. Travelers should be prepared to use high caution as roads could be treacherous.

