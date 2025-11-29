Winter Weather Advisory issued for Utah’s mountains this Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — A fresh round of mountain snow is on the way for Utah, and if you’re heading into the high country tomorrow, plan on slick roads and slower travel.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Wasatch Mountains (both north and south of I-80), the Western Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and the Central Mountains. That covers popular spots like Alta, Brighton, Logan Summit, Indian Canyon, Fish Lake, and the Mirror Lake Highway.

Snow totals are expected to range from 4–8 inches for most mountains, but the Cottonwoods and the Wasatch Plateau could squeeze out up to a foot or so.

Road conditions will start going downhill early Sunday in the northern mountains, spreading south into the central ranges by midday. If you’re travelling, take it easy and give yourself extra time.

The Wasatch Front is not included in the advisory; however, drivers should also plan on winter driving conditions as snow levels will hover near the valley floor. Our bench areas will become slick and are expected to see a few inches of snowfall.

Bundle up, drive smart, and enjoy the fresh snow—winter’s knocking loud this time.

