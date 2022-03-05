Winter weather is back

A push of moisture across the state for your Saturday forecast. This first push will bring mainly rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

Canyon travel could be slushy though as snow levels will be above 6500 feet throughout the day. However, a cold front hits tonight which will drop snow levels down to the valleys with a possibility of 1-4 inches.

Mountains look to pick up 5-10 inches. Travel will be difficult for most of Sunday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Saturday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Snow showers mainly in the morning. Highs: Upper 30s.

St. George

Saturday: Rain Showers. Highs: Near 50.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.