Winter weather making a come-back!

A strong cold front will move through tonight & tomorrow. Snow will fall to the valley floors along with a big drop in temps! After a mid-week break, another storm moves in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of rain by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, changing to snow overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cloudy & colder with snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of showers in the morning. NW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.