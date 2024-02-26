Winter weather making a come-back!

Watch Now
A strong cold front will move through tonight & tomorrow. Snow will fall to the valley floors along with a big drop in temps! After a mid-week break, another storm moves in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of rain by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Rain in the evening, changing to snow overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cloudy & colder with snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night:  Increasing clouds.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Tuesday:  Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of showers in the morning.  NW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon.  Highs:  Upper 50s.

    




    
    
    
