Wintery triple threat: Cold, wind, & snow!

Strong, gusty winds are expected across parts of Utah today as the latest storm moves away. Snow will continue through late afternoon across Southern Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Strong canyon winds could gust near 30-45 mph, decreasing by around 8 am. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 30.
Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid teens.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. NW winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 45 mph. Stronger wind gusts near canyons. Highs: Near 40.
Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.