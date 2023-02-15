Wintery triple threat: Cold, wind, & snow!

Strong, gusty winds are expected across parts of Utah today as the latest storm moves away. Snow will continue through late afternoon across Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Strong canyon winds could gust near 30-45 mph, decreasing by around 8 am. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 30.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid teens.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. NW winds 15-25 mph, gusting near 45 mph. Stronger wind gusts near canyons. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

