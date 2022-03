Wintery weather this weekend; Valley snow expected

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Chance of showers in the evening, then rain even more likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Rainy & colder. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Snow. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.