With high pressure comes the haze

A very weak front looks to bring temperatures down slightly across the north for Sunday.

Sunny skies on tap as haze increases over the next 3 days. Afternoon highs will climb though with forecast temperatures to reach near 50 by the end of the week.

With high pressure to the west, expect no snow in the forecast for the next seven days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Mid 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: near 30.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

