What to buy from Amazon’s early President’s Day deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Presidents’ Day weekend is coming up and retailers are already rolling out their deals for shoppers looking for big savings. While the long weekend isn’t here yet, the shopping is!

Amazon’s President’s Day Sale has markdowns on items in almost every department: from apparel and electronics to kitchen gadgets and beauty products.

Whether you’re looking for your next comfy cardigan to get through the last weeks of winter or maybe some new gym equipment to keep you active, you will find can’t-miss deals throughout the week.

A few highlights we’ve already found include:

To help you find the best prices, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Amazon President’s Day deals below. And, make sure to keep checking back since the sale runs through Feb. 19. Sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up to date on all of the best deals out there this week!

Amazon President’s Day Sale Kitchen Deals

$170 (was $250) on Amazon

The 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi Deluxe 8-quart Pressure Cooker is your kitchen’s jack of all trades. Enjoy the versatility of having a pressure cooker to get a quick meal on the table for your family or having an extra large air fryer to crisp up french fries, chicken nuggets, or other delicious finger foods. This cooker can also steam, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and much more.

Amazon President’s Day Sale Bedding Deals

$49 (was $70) on Amazon, plus a 15% off coupon

Stay warm anywhere in the house with this Sealy Electric Throw Blanket. Both sides of this 50-in. x 60-in blanket will feel soft and cozy against your skin. You can program your heated throw blanket to run from 2 to 10 hours and six different heat settings that range from 95 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll save nearly 30% on this limited-time deal.

Amazon President’s Day Sale Home and Garden Deals

Amazon

$298 (was $600) on Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7 is marked down 50% during the Amazon President’s Day Sales Event, saving you just over $300. Take floor cleaning out of your hands and let the Roomba j7 do it for you. This programmable vacuum creates a smart map of your home and can detect obstacles (including pet waste) in its way to ensure a thorough clean of your floors, whether they are hard surface or carpeted.

Amazon President’s Day Sale Electronics Deals

Amazon

$800 (was $1300) on Amazon

This brand new HP Pavillion Plus 14-in Laptop combines a workhorse performance for important tasks with high-quality video and audio for enjoying your favorite programming or games. The 1 TB hard drive provides plenty of storage for documents, music, photos and videos without having to worry about a jump drive. And, the 16 GB of memory makes moving from task to task quick and lag-free. No more waiting for your computer to keep up with your workflow.

Amazon President’s Day Sale Fashion Deals

Amazon

$104 (was $130) on Amazon

Give yourself the gift of luxury with the Victoria’s Secret Icon Satin Long Robe. You can relax at home in comfort but look fabulous at the same time with this robe which features long, tapered sleeves, a hem that comes down to just above your ankles and a front tie belt. Available in black or fuschia, the silky satin has roses etched into the fabric for an extra touch of elegance.

Amazon President’s Day Sale Beauty and Grooming Deals

Amazon

$80 (was $100) on Amazon

Keep your hair soft and smooth with the Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush. This beauty tool uses low-temperature heat to protect your hair during drying while eliminating frizziness with the smoothing brush. With this one tool, you can add volume to your hair even while smoothing it out. It has a wet mode and a dry mode to suit your daily beauty routine.

What to buy from Amazon’s early President’s Day deals originally appeared on Simplemost.com