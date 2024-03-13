15 Amazon cleaning tools that’ll make life so much simpler

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Good cleaning products need to do more than simply polish, disinfect or tidy your space. They should also make your life just a little bit easier. Whether that’s by having a dual purpose and saving you money, or cutting through grease and grime in record time, these products will earn their space in your home cleaning arsenal.

We’ve collected 15 top-rated Amazon cleaning tools that promise to revolutionize your cleaning routine. From smart gadgets that supercharge your cleaning power to ingenious formulations that melt away dirt, this curated list will help you maintain a sparkling home with minimal effort and maximum impact.

1. Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber

$40 (was $50) at Amazon

The Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber is a powerful and versatile cleaning tool designed to make household cleaning tasks a breeze. With its electric spin feature, this scrubber tackles dirt, grime and stains effortlessly and will save time on cleaning and minimize effort.

This handy device is equipped with eight interchangeable brush heads for cleaning a variety of surfaces including upholstery, windows, sinks and tubs. The extendable telescopic handle reaches into tight corners and high surfaces, providing a thorough and efficient clean; while the cordless design and USB-C fast charge technology enhance maneuverability, making it an ideal choice for various surfaces in your home.

2. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

$97 (was $124) at Amazon

You’ll use the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner all over your home. It can be very difficult to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet, but with the spraying crevice tool you’ll get into every nook to remove all evidence of your fur babies. This super portable cleaner is equipped to handle even the toughest pet spots, odors and stains on carpets, upholstery and more.

It’s so lightweight and portable that you can easily carry it up and down stairs or to the garage to clean your car upholstery. The large 48-ounce tank capacity allows for easy and efficient cleaning across multiple surfaces. Additionally, your purchase will help support the Bissell Pet Foundation, which contributes to the mission of saving homeless pets.

3. Scrub Daddy Sponges

$24 for an 8-pack at Amazon

These small but mighty scratch-free scrubbing sponges are about to become one of your favorite cleaning products. Not only will the little happy face cheer you up no matter the length of your chores list, but you’ll be amazed at the way the texture changes depending on the temperature of the water.

Use cold water and the sponge will harden to power through dried-on messes, then use hot water and the sponge compresses to become soft and more suited to gentle cleaning jobs. Those cute little eyeholes and that wide smile can also be used to meticulously clean utensils.

4. Begley’s Best Earth Responsible All Natural Plant-Based Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner

$18 for 64-ounces at Amazon

You know actor Ed Begley, Jr. from “St. Elsewhere,” “Young Sheldon” and many more iconic roles, but he’s also a pioneering environmentalist and creator of this natural household product line.

This Begley’s plant-based, multi-surface floor cleaner cuts through grease with a fresh citrus scent. The streak-free formula works on a variety of different flooring types including wood, tile, concrete and marble finishes.

The line also includes a natural yoga mat cleaner which helps deodorize with a delightful eucalyptus and lavender aroma. As you put your face down on your yoga mat, it might be time to give it a quick clean.

5. Lazy Coconuts Toilet Bowl Cleaner Strips

$15 at Amazon

These eco-friendly, mess-free toilet cleaning strips are septic-safe and 100 percent biodegradable, and they come in plastic-free packaging. Not only are they environmentally-conscious, Lazy Coconuts takes it a step further with a carbon-negative design, offsetting emissions to achieve a net reduction in their carbon footprint.

Easy to use and store, these cruelty-free toilet cleaner strips provide a zero-waste solution with a focus on sustainability and convenience. To use, simply tear off a strip, pop it in your toilet bowl, wait 30 seconds and then give it a quick scrub with your toilet brush. The lemon and tea tree essential oils will leave a fresh scent in your bathroom.

6. Fabuloso Passion of Fruits Multi-Purpose Cleaner

$11 at Amazon

Fabuloso is a highly-regarded and beloved cleaning product that has become a social media sensation with its fun colors and the recent launch of a new watermelon scent. The original formulation is a vibrant purple cleaner that looks pretty yet delivers double-strength cleaning power.

From countertops to mirrors, walls to windows and even appliances, this multi-purpose cleaner has gained popularity as a trusted go-to for creating a bright and fresh living space. With nearly a dozen scents to choose from, including lavender and tropical spring, the concentrated formula, which you dilute to use, frequently sells out.

7. Bona Ultimate Hardwood Floor Care Kit

$55 at Amazon

The Bona Ultimate Hardwood Floor Care Kit provides a comprehensive solution for maintaining your hardwood floors. With a durable four-piece mop handle and an extra-large mop head, this kit includes two Bona microfiber cleaning pads designed for dual-zone cleaning action.

The electrostatic Bona microfiber dusting pad efficiently traps dust, dirt and pet hair. The kit also features full-size bottles of Bona Hardwood Floor Original Formula Cleaner, Bona Hardwood Floor Polish and a refill bottle of the cleaner. With a 4.6-star rating from over 3,800 reviews, this kit offers a convenient and effective way to get your floors sparkling clean.

8. The Pink Stuff – The Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste

$5 at Amazon

This little pot of pink paste is a highly popular and versatile cleaning product known for its effectiveness in tackling tough stains and grime across various surfaces. The thick consistency makes it easy to apply and target specific areas. Whether you’re cleaning kitchen appliances, bathroom surfaces or outdoor furniture, The Pink Stuff has gained a reputation for delivering remarkable results. Its multi-purpose formula and many social media endorsements have made it a top-seller.

9. Lysol Disinfectant Wipes

$15 for a 4-pack at Amazon

Designed to clean and disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes eliminate 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria when used as directed. Keep a tub in your bathrooms and kitchen for effortless cleanups and to disinfect door handles and surfaces before guests arrive.

Beyond cleanliness, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes are ideal for removing allergens from surfaces, making them a helpful tool for combating allergies as the season changes. The regular scent leaves your home smelling fresh and clean, but for a more inviting aroma try the Mango and Hibiscus scented wipes.

10. O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

$34 at Amazon

The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop is so satisfying to use. The hands-free design powered by a foot pump is actually fun to use and ensures a mess-free mopping experience. The machine-washable microfiber mop head captures dirt and grime with its advanced microfiber strands, making it safe for all hard flooring surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals.

The patented triangle mop head and 360-degree rotation, easily gets into tight corners, under furniture and between tiles. With an extendable handle up to 48 inches, the system offers comfortable mopping without bending over and can also be used to wash your walls.

11. Bosch GlassVAC Battery Window Vacuum Cleaner

$170 at Amazon

The Bosch GlassVAC Battery Window Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and efficient tool for streak-free window cleaning. It can also be used to get a great finish on glass shower doors and mirrors. With a compact and lightweight design, it ensures easy maneuverability and access to hard-to-reach areas. The battery-operated vacuum will help you easily maintain sparkling clean windows and bathroom surfaces.

12. Carbona Stain Remover & Wizard Laundry Stain Scrubber

$35 at Amazon

Carbona Stain Remover and Wizard Laundry Stain Scrubber is the ultimate advanced laundry stain remover that can handle many stains including food, bodily fluids and everyday messes.

From red wine spills to oil splashes and lipstick blots, the formulation combines a natural enzyme with a built-in brush applicator, effectively loosening over 100 different stains. It is safe for colors and whites and gentle on most fabrics, ensuring your favorite textiles are protected from the toughest stains. The bundle promotes eco-conscious cleaning with its reusable cloth and eco-friendly brush.

13. Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Advanced Soap Control Dishwand

$7 at Amazon

Fill up the brush with your favorite dish detergent and scrub away grime from a variety of surfaces. Beyond cleaning your dishes, keep a Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Dishwand in your bathroom to easily wipe watermarks from your bathtub, tiles and shower doors. The non-scratch pad is safe for most surfaces, yet still provides enough friction to remove stains and dried-on food.

14. Colorcoral Cleaning Gel

$6 at Amazon

With its unique, jelly-like consistency, this cleaning gel conforms to irregular surfaces, making it ideal for keyboards, car interiors, vents and other small spaces where traditional cleaning tools may struggle.

It feels a little like the play slime kids love, and it’s satisfying to use as it picks up dust, crumbs and dirt — leaving surfaces clean and refreshed. Convenient and reusable, Colorcoral Cleaning Gel provides a hassle-free and efficient way to maintain a spotless environment.

15. Fresh Wave Odor Eliminating & Deodorizing Packs

$10 at Amazon

Freshen up your home with Fresh Wave Odor Eliminating and Deodorizing Packs — convenient odor-eliminating sachets, which fight tough odors naturally for 15-30 days. The advanced plant-based formula neutralizes unpleasant odors like sweat and trash without relying on artificial fragrances that only mask the smells.

These convenient packs are versatile, fitting into any small space such as shoes, trash cans, diaper pails, gym bags or closets, effectively combating strong odors. By using plant oils like lime, pine, cedarwood and anise, you’ll get a fresh and odor-free home without overwhelming artificial scents.

Stock up on these top Amazon cleaning tools to keep your home fresh and make cleaning easier than ever!

