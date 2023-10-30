15 people shot at Halloween party in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot at a Halloween party in Chicago over the weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in North Lawndale, located on Chicago's west side. About 100 people were attending the gathering.

The victims range in age from 26 to 53. Two of the people shot are in critical condition, including a 26-year-old female who was shot in the left hip and right buttocks, and a 48-year-old male who was shot three times in his hip and thighs.

Officers approaching the party witnessed a male shooting into the location where the gathering was taking place, according to the Chicago Police Department. Partygoers gave police a brief description of the shooter and the direction he fled.

Police located the suspect and immediately placed him under arrest. A handgun was recovered and he was taken in for questioning, police said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

"Victims and witnesses did relay that the suspect was ejected from the party and came back a few minutes later with a gun and began to shoot," said Chicago Police Commander William Betancourt in a press briefing Sunday.

He said the area where the shooting happened is known to have unlicensed events. Once police conclude their investigation, city agencies "will investigate and issue enforcement actions as needed," Betancourt said.

An emergency assistance center will open on Tuesday to support the community, victims and their families.

