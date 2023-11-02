2 arrests made in probe of felled Sycamore Gap tree from 'Robin Hood'

Two additional suspects have been arrested amid an investigation as authorities try to figure out who cut down the Sycamore Gap tree in England, made famous by the film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves."

In the two latest arrests, two men in their 30s were taken into custody and later released on bail Tuesday. They were not charged.

SEE MORE: Sycamore Gap tree, made famous in 'Robin Hood,' cut down by 'vandals'

Authorities in the north of England also said a 16-year-old teenager was arrested and accused of cutting down the iconic tree, situated next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, where it grew for at least 150 years.

Police say the legendary tree was "deliberately felled" and people in the area were asked to stay away during the investigation.

Officials with the Northumberland National Park Authority said they had struggled to "see the logic" in cutting the historic tree down. It was made famous when it appeared in the film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," starring Kevin Costner.

Police said they immediately launched an investigation after discovering the tree was cut down, calling it "vandalism."

Kevin Waring of Northumbria police called the tree "world-renowned" and said the incident "caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond."

The sycamore tree was considered to be an important feature of the landscape of the area.

The tree was awarded Tree of the Year in 2016, the BBC reported. It notably grew inside of a natural landscape dip.

The local tourism industry was shocked and saddened by the news, with one business owner in the area calling the tree an "emblem."

"It's a terrible, terrible day for the North East. I'm devastated," Anna Charlton told the BBC.

Waring told the Guardian, "I am appealing to the public for information to assist us. If you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know."

The tree was cut down sometime between Sept. 27 and 28 and caused some damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Roman-era landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site built nearly 2,000 years ago. The wall was built when Britain was part of the Roman Empire.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com