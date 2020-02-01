Menu

Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza

Posted: 10:00 PM, Feb 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 00:00:32-05

Whether or not your team comes out on top on Super Bowl Sunday, you could end up a winner — of free pizza.

DiGiorno said that if during the game, the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, it will give out coupons to free pizzas. Why those numbers? The pizza company said because 3.14 represents pi.

If either of those scores pops up, DiGiorno plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza. You’ll have to act fast! As soon as the score of the game changes, the link will disappear.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to DiGiorno. They will be redeemable in early March before Pi Day.

