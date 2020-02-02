Winter storm expected to bring heavy snow for Monday morning commute

WASATCH FRONT — A winter storm is expected to roll in Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

Winds will bring higher-than-usual temperatures during the day on Sunday all across the state. However, those highs will drop as the storm pushes through.

Heavy snow is expected throughout Sunday night into Monday morning with a possibility of lake effect snow. These conditions will make for snowy and slushy roads for the Monday morning commute.

Snow accumulations are expected to reach four to eight inches across the Wasatch Front. For areas south of the Great Salt Lake, those numbers could reach over a foot of snow.

Areas of Central and Southern Utah will also be hit, with a possibility of getting as much as eight inches of snow.

The storm is expected to continue throughout Monday, moving away by early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings in effect.

